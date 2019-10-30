NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
The violent attack against Benjie Caballero comes ten days from the killing of Remate columnist Jupiter Gonzales and his companion Christopher Tiongson.
Philstar.com/File photo
Tacurong City radio journalist in critical condition after gun attack
(Philstar.com) - October 30, 2019 - 4:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — A radio journalist in Tacurong City is in critical condition after being shot on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines reported that two unidentified assailants shot Benjie Caballero five times at 1:15 p.m. 

Tacurong is the commercial center of Sultan Kudarat province.

Caballero is a station manager of Radio ni Juan and also serves as president of the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Task Force on Media Security.

He was in front of his house when he was shot.

The NUJP said that Caballero is in critical condition and was being revived at a hospital as of this post.

"Caballero posted last year on his Facebook account that he is receiving death threats," the group said.

The violent attack against Caballero comes ten days after the killing of Remate columnist Jupiter Gonzales and his companion Christopher Tiongson in Pampanga.

RELATED: Murder raps filed vs 3 suspects in Remate columnist killing

On Tuesday, the Committee to Protect Journalists released its Global Impunity Index 2019 where the Philippines ranks fifth.

For the third year in a row, the Philippines has the most “unsolved murders of journalists in countries with [the] worst record for justice,” the CPJ also said.

The Philippines leads with 41 unsolved killings compared to 40 in 2018. The country scored worse than Somalia, Syria and Iraq.  

MEDIA ATTACKS NATIONAL UNION OF JOURNALISTS OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Northern Mindanao cop chief relieved
By Emmanuel Tupas | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
police director Brig. Gen. Rafael Santiago Jr., whom Malacañang recently suspended, has been relieved from his post.
Nation
PMA cadet dies of cancer
By Artemio Dumlao | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old Philippine Military Academy cadet died of cancer at the AFP Medical Center in Quezon City on Monday.
Nation
2 communist leaders nabbed in Quirino
By Artemio Dumlao | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Two leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army were arrested in Diffun, Quirino on Monday.
Nation
10 Abu bandits surrender in Basilan
By Roel Pareño | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Ten Abu Sayyaf bandits surrendered to the 18th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan on Monday, the military reported yesterday.
Nation
5 fake dentists nabbed in Pasay, Parañaque
By Non Alquitran | October 30, 2019 - 12:00am
Five fake dentists were arrested in simultaneous raids on clinics reportedly owned by a licensed dentist in southern Metro Manila on Sunday.
Nation
Latest
10 minutes ago
3 policemen nabbed in Maguindanao drug buy-bust
By John Unson | 10 minutes ago
Three police officers fell in an entrapment operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Parang town in Maguindanao...
Nation
17 hours ago
45 PUV drivers, conductors fail drug test
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
A total of 45 public utility vehicle drivers and conductors tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of mandatory...
Nation
17 hours ago
Duterte: Abolish Pasig River agency
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday called on Congress to abolish the Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission (PRRC), believing it no...
Nation
17 hours ago
Bilibid restores inmates’ visiting privilege
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
The visiting privilege of inmates in the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound is set to resume today, the...
Nation
17 hours ago
Man held for selling drugs on Facebook
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
A man accused of selling narcotics through social media platform Facebook was arrested in Makati City on Monday.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with