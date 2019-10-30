NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
Philippine National Police officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Francisco Gamboa wakes up a sleeping bus driver as he inspects a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City yesterday as part of measures to ensure the safety of commuters going to the provinces for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.
Boy Santos
45 PUV drivers, conductors fail drug test
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - October 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — A total of 45 public utility vehicle drivers and conductors tested positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of mandatory drug testing in transportation hubs on Monday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said yesterday.

The PDEA said 24 bus drivers, 14 bus conductors, three jeepney drivers, two van drivers, a tricycle driver and a taxi driver failed the Oplan “Undaspot” drug test administered to 4,862 drivers and conductors.

“These drivers were not allowed to travel pending the confiscation of their licenses while undergoing rehabilitation,” PDEA director general Aaron Aquino said in a statement.

Aquino ordered the mandatory drug testing of drivers to curb vehicular accidents and ensure the safety of passengers during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

PDEA officials, together with other government agencies, inspected and conducted mandatory drug test at bus terminals. They also inspected airports and seaports for smuggled narcotics. 

“Illegal drug traffickers may take advantage of the bustling activity surrounding these passenger terminals to transport illegal drugs,”Aquino said.

Latest data from PDEA showed that a total of 23,949 drivers and conductors were subjected to drug tests. Of the number, 258 were found to be drug users.

Commuters reminded: No smoking

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim reminded commuters going to the provinces for Undas – All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days – that smoking is prohibited at bus terminals.

Lim issued the reminder as the MMDA’s Health and Environmental Protection Office and the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic inspected bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City and put up “no smoking” signs on Monday.

He reminded the public of the nationwide smoking ban under Executive Order 26, which also prohibits smoking in public utility vehicles.

The MMDA also inspected the compliance of bus terminal operators and drivers on the display of the “no smoking” sign and on prohibitions against overcharging, undercharging, reckless driving, use of defective parts and failure to drop off passengers at their destination.             

 

