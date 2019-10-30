Bilibid restores inmates’ visiting privilege

MANILA,Philippines — The visiting privilege of inmates in the New Bilibid Prison’s maximum security compound is set to resume today, the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced yesterday.

The bureau suspended visitations earlier this month to make way for the demolition of shanties where illegal activities are reportedly committed and contraband items are kept, officials said.

The demolition was finished last week.

Visiting hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, BuCor said.

Visitors will be subjected to “the usual body frisking, strip searching if necessary, and inspection of all bags and belongings prior to entry to any corrections facilities,” BuCor said.

Inmates from all four quadrants of the maximum security compound may enjoy a 90-minute visit twice a week.

Inmates’ families earlier criticized the BuCor, saying the inmates’ human rights were being violated and they were being subjected to “inhuman treatment.”

A source earlier said authorities took away the inmates’ necessities but the BuCor denied the allegation.

BuCor data released on Monday showed that a total of 29 convicts died since the demolition of shanties started on Oct. 9.

Six inmates died of pneumonia, four of tuberculosis and 14 of non-communicable diseases. Five inmates have yet to be autopsied.

Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco said the deaths were “nothing out of the ordinary” and denied claims the deaths were connected to the dismantling of shanties used by high-profile prisoners in Bilibid.

He also maintained that the inmates never lost access to their medicine.

“They did not prohibit the medicines from entering (the prison facility). There had been allegations that some of the inmates died because they had no medicines, but that was not true. This was denied by DG Bantag,” Marco said, referring to BuCor chief Gerald Bantag.