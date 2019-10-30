Man held for selling drugs on Facebook

MANILA,Philippines — A man accused of selling narcotics through social media platform Facebook was arrested in Makati City on Monday.

Ace Mabini, 21, was caught in a sting in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo at around 1 p.m. by operatives from the Quezon City Police District and Makati City police, according to acting QCPD director Col. Ronnie Montejo.

The suspect has been under surveillance after an informant told them about Mabini’s alleged illegal activities, he added.

Based on the information they have gathered, Montejo said Mabini had been transacting with drug buyers through Facebook’s Messenger app.

Anti-narcotics officers placed Mabini under custody after he sold P20,000 worth of marijuana to a policeman posing as a drug buyer.

Aside from marijuana, a .22 caliber revolver was also recovered from the suspect.

Mabini is facing charges for violating drug and gun laws.

In Pasay City, Gervacio dela Cruz and Nora Reyes were arrested in a drug bust along Apitong street in Barangay 182 at around 1:30 a.m. yesterday.

Three sachets and a plastic bag said to contain shabu with a street value of P312,800; P500 marked money; drug paraphernalia; a .38 caliber revolver and three bullets were confiscated from the suspects.

Also in Pasay, Mario Roxas Jr., Salvador Legisniama, Jaime Honora II and Christopher Velasco – all on the city’s drug watchlist – were arrested for allegedly using drugs along Champaca street in Barangay 137 at around 5 a.m. yesterday.

A five-gram sachet of shabu with a street value of P34,000 and drug paraphernalia were seized from the suspects.

Alton Jadera, Diegoniel Sto. Domingo, Lea Bobis, Aaron Santiago, Jasmin Lopez, Dakila dela Cruz and Eduardo Canaveral were arrested in another drug sting at a house in Castillo Compound, Las Piñas City.

Eight sachets of shabu and P200 marked money were confiscated from the suspects.