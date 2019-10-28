LIST: Closed roads, alternate routes for Undas 2019 in Makati City

MANILA, Philippines— The city government of Makati City recently released the traffic schemes for the upcoming All Saint’s Day on Friday.

In observance of the holiday, the Makati Public Safety Department would implement road closures and traffic rerouting starting 12:01 a.m. on October 31, Thursday, up to midnight of Saturday, November 2.

The local government deployed traffic enforcers, police and medical personnel for assistance to the public who would visit cemeteries during the holiday.

They also allotted parking spaces at the South Cemetery, Makati City Cemetery and Makati Catholic Cemetery.

The traffic authority of Makati City said normal traffic flow would resume at 12:01 a.m. of November 3, Sunday.

Here’s a list of road closures, traffic schemes and alternate routes in Makati City for Undas 2019:

Closed roads

South Avenue – From Metropolitan Avenue to J.P. Rizal Street

Kalayaan Avenue – From Zapote Street to N. Garcia Street

Vito Cruz Avenue Extension (P. Ocampo Avenue) – From Zapote Street to South Avenue

Two-way Traffic

J.P. Rizal Avenue – From Makati Avenue to Pasong Tirad Street and vice-versa

Zapote Avenue – From J.P. Rizal Avenue to Metropolitan Avenue and vice-versa

One-way Traffic

Metropolitan Avenue – From South Avenue to Jupiter Street

Alternate Routes

The public is advised to expect heavy, stop-and-go traffic and observe the following traffic rerouting scheme:

Vehicles along J.P. Rizal Avenue, coming from Delpan Street (eastbound)

Heading towards Barangay Poblacion or Guadalupe area) – Travel straight to temporary two-way J.P. Rizal Avenue to destination.

Vehicles along J.P. Rizal Avenue, coming from Makati Avenue Area – (westbound)

Heading towards Delpan Street or Manila City - Travel straight to temporary two-way J.P. Rizal Avenue to destination.

Vehicles along Ayala Avenue Extension, coming from Central Business District Area - (northbound and westbound)

Heading towards The Circuit, Delpan Street, Sta. Ana - Manila Area - From Ayala Avenue Extension, turn left to Metropolitan Avenue, then, turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way). Afterwards, turn left to J.P. Rizal Avenue (temporary two-way), then, turn right to A.P. Reyes Avenue to destination.

Vehicles along Ayala Avenue Extension, coming from Central Business District Area - (eastbound)

Heading towards N. Garcia, Bel-Air Villages, Makati Avenue, and Makati City Hall - From Ayala Avenue Extension, turn left to Metropolitan Avenue, then, turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way). Afterwards, turn right to J.P. Rizal Avenue (temporary two-way) and head straight to Makati City Hall or Makati-Mandaluyong Bridge. Motorists can also turn right to N. Garcia Street, then turn left to Kalayaan or Jupiter Street to destination

Vehicles along J.P. Rizal Avenue, coming from Delpan and Sta. Ana Area - (southbound)

Heading towards Makati Central Business District Area or Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue Area via usual Zapote Street - From J.P. Rizal Street (temporary two-way), turn right to Zapote Street (temporary two-way), then, turn left to Kamagong Street to destination.

— Rosette Adel