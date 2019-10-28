Quirino bettor wins P89 million lotto pot

MANILA,Philippines — A player from Quirino province won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

The winner guessed the six-digit winning combination 45-25-50-10-15-05, which had a total jackpot prize of P88.94 million.

Forty other players won P21,500 each for guessing five of six-digit winning combinations.

The 6/55 Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.