Quirino bettor wins P89 million lotto pot
Rainier Allan Ronda (The Philippine Star) - October 28, 2019 - 12:00am
MANILA,Philippines — A player from Quirino province won the jackpot in the 6/55 Grand Lotto draw on Saturday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
The winner guessed the six-digit winning combination 45-25-50-10-15-05, which had a total jackpot prize of P88.94 million.
Forty other players won P21,500 each for guessing five of six-digit winning combinations.
The 6/55 Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
