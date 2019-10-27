NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
‘Bacolod drug issues not as problematic as Iloilo’
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - October 27, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — This city may now be the most problematic area in Western Visayas as far as the illegal drug problem is concerned, but to a lesser degree compared to Iloilo City in the past several years.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, Western Visayas police director, said Bacolod, which replaced Iloilo City in drug prevalence in the region, is “not as problematic.”

 President Duterte had described Iloilo City as the “most shabulized city” and “a bedrock of illegal drugs.”

Pamuspusan said Iloilo City gained headway in its anti-drug campaign with the neutralization of “high-value” suspects. The city received recognition for its efforts from the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council early this year.

The President said controversial police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, who was assigned to lead the drug war here, is “free to kill everybody.”

Police said there are at least seven drug gangs operating in Negros Occidental.

Col. Romeo Baleros, provincial police director, said Espenido would be allowed to operate in the province as long as he coordinates with them.

DRUG ISSUES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Woman nabbed for fake government clearance
By Janvic Mateo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A woman was arrested in Quezon City on Friday for submitting a fake document in applying for a permit to operate a business in the city.
Nation
Soldiers seize NPA camp in Sultan Kudarat
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Soldiers took over Friday a large camp of the New People’s Army in Palimbang town after an airstrike that sent its occupants...
Nation
2 ex-PMA execs face raps over hazing death
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation office in the Cordilleras has filed charges against two former officials of the Philippine...
Nation
Westmincom wants more fishing companies in Navy reserve
By Roel Pareño | 3 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief, said recruiting fishing fleets will address a scarcity of Philippine Navy and...
Nation
LPA spotted inside PAR — Pagasa
1 day ago
A brewing storm was spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility, or PAR, on Saturday, the state weather bureau ...
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Baguio City eyes return of commercial flights to Loakan airport
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Loakan airport was closed to commercial flights over a decade ago because it is difficult to land there, especially in bad...
Nation
3 hours ago
PAGASA: LPA to bring scattered rains, unlikely to become storm
3 hours ago
PAGASA continues to monitor the low pressure area, spotted inside the Philippine area of Responsibility on Saturday.
Nation
Ex-Palawan governor’s early prison release plea junked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed its ruling denying the appeal of convicted former Palawan governor Joel Reyes for his early release from prison.
15 hours ago
Nation
Sandigan suspends ex-agri chief Yap over ‘pork’ scam
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Former agriculture secretary and now Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap has been suspended for 90 days in connection with the charges filed against him over his alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam.
15 hours ago
Nation
Cebu bettor wins P96.9 million lotto jackpot
By Janvic Mateo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A bettor from Cebu City won the jackpot of the 6/45 Mega Lotto drawn on Friday.
15 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with