‘Bacolod drug issues not as problematic as Iloilo’

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — This city may now be the most problematic area in Western Visayas as far as the illegal drug problem is concerned, but to a lesser degree compared to Iloilo City in the past several years.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, Western Visayas police director, said Bacolod, which replaced Iloilo City in drug prevalence in the region, is “not as problematic.”

President Duterte had described Iloilo City as the “most shabulized city” and “a bedrock of illegal drugs.”

Pamuspusan said Iloilo City gained headway in its anti-drug campaign with the neutralization of “high-value” suspects. The city received recognition for its efforts from the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council early this year.

The President said controversial police Lt. Col. Jovie Espenido, who was assigned to lead the drug war here, is “free to kill everybody.”

Police said there are at least seven drug gangs operating in Negros Occidental.

Col. Romeo Baleros, provincial police director, said Espenido would be allowed to operate in the province as long as he coordinates with them.