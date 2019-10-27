Soldiers seize NPA camp in Sultan Kudarat

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — Soldiers recovered a New People’s Army (NPA) camp in Palimbang town on Friday when its occupants fled following an airstrike.

The military said the NPA camp in Sitio Kuden, Barangay Batang Bagras had overhead bunkers and a makeshift school, where recruits were reportedly trained in bomb-making.

Members of the municipal peace and order council said a number of NPA rebels were wounded in the military offensive.

Col. Wilbur Mamawag, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the operation was in response to reports that NPA rebels were extorting money from farmers.

In Palawan, suspected NPA rebels burned a dump truck and a yellow grader in Sitio Malanap Interior, Barangay Punang, Española, also on Friday.

Lt. Col. Socrates Faltado, Mimaropa police spokesman, said the rebels reportedly asked the driver and operator of the heavy equipment to alight from the vehicles then poured gasoline before setting them on fire.