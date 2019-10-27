NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Soldiers seize NPA camp in Sultan Kudarat
Ed Amoroso, John Unson (The Philippine Star) - October 27, 2019 - 12:00am

SULTAN KUDARAT, Philippines — Soldiers recovered a New People’s Army (NPA) camp in Palimbang town on Friday when its occupants fled following an airstrike.

The military said the NPA camp in Sitio Kuden, Barangay Batang Bagras had overhead bunkers and a makeshift school, where recruits were reportedly trained in bomb-making.

Members of the municipal peace and order council said a number of NPA rebels were wounded in the military offensive.

Col. Wilbur Mamawag, 603rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the operation was in response to reports that NPA rebels were extorting money from farmers.

In Palawan, suspected NPA rebels burned a dump truck and  a yellow grader in Sitio Malanap Interior, Barangay Punang, Española, also on Friday.

Lt. Col. Socrates Faltado, Mimaropa police spokesman, said the rebels reportedly asked the driver and operator of the heavy equipment to alight from the vehicles then poured gasoline before setting them on fire.

                

NPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Woman nabbed for fake government clearance
By Janvic Mateo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A woman was arrested in Quezon City on Friday for submitting a fake document in applying for a permit to operate a business in the city.
Nation
Soldiers seize NPA camp in Sultan Kudarat
By John Unson | 1 day ago
Soldiers took over Friday a large camp of the New People’s Army in Palimbang town after an airstrike that sent its occupants...
Nation
2 ex-PMA execs face raps over hazing death
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The National Bureau of Investigation office in the Cordilleras has filed charges against two former officials of the Philippine...
Nation
Westmincom wants more fishing companies in Navy reserve
By Roel Pareño | 3 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Westmincom chief, said recruiting fishing fleets will address a scarcity of Philippine Navy and...
Nation
LPA spotted inside PAR — Pagasa
1 day ago
A brewing storm was spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility, or PAR, on Saturday, the state weather bureau ...
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Baguio City eyes return of commercial flights to Loakan airport
By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Loakan airport was closed to commercial flights over a decade ago because it is difficult to land there, especially in bad...
Nation
3 hours ago
PAGASA: LPA to bring scattered rains, unlikely to become storm
3 hours ago
PAGASA continues to monitor the low pressure area, spotted inside the Philippine area of Responsibility on Saturday.
Nation
Ex-Palawan governor’s early prison release plea junked
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The Sandiganbayan has affirmed its ruling denying the appeal of convicted former Palawan governor Joel Reyes for his early release from prison.
15 hours ago
Nation
Sandigan suspends ex-agri chief Yap over ‘pork’ scam
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Former agriculture secretary and now Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap has been suspended for 90 days in connection with the charges filed against him over his alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam.
15 hours ago
Nation
Cebu bettor wins P96.9 million lotto jackpot
By Janvic Mateo | October 27, 2019 - 12:00am
A bettor from Cebu City won the jackpot of the 6/45 Mega Lotto drawn on Friday.
15 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with