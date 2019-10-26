LPA spotted inside PAR — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A brewing storm was spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility, or PAR, on Saturday, the state weather bureau reported.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said a low pressure area was monitored 940 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

There is a low chance that the LPA will develop into a storm but it will bring rains over eastern Visayas and Mindanao as well as over Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon (amihan) will affect Luzon and may bring light rains in some parts of the island.