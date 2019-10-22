PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
99 Manila barangays told to explain failure to clear roads
(Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Department of Interior and Local Government on Tuesday said it issued show-cause orders against nearly a hundred barangays of the city of Manila that failed to comply with a nationwide directive to clear public roads.

After the conduct of validation of the areas for compliance with DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-121, the Manila Barangay Bureau identified 99 villages that did not comply with the order.

Manila Baranagay Bureau Director Romeo Bagay submitted the list of the 99 barangays to the Office of the Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs.

Included on the list are the following barangays:

  • District 1 – Barangay 38

  • District III – Barangay 16

  • District IV – Barangay 22

  • District V – Barangay 12

  • District VI – Barangay 10

  • Barangay 801, Zone 87

The city of Manila earned a compliance rating of "medium" on the road clearing operations directive.

According to DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño, this is just the initial batch of show-cause orders. He said other complaints to local government units are already with his office.

Diño personally issued the show-cause order against some of the village chiefs in Manila, whom he said may be suspended due to non-compliance with the government’s directive.

He called on these barangay officials to explain why they failed to conduct road clearing operations as other barangays did.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said 97 city and municipal mayors could face charges for underperformance or non-compliance with DILG Memorandum 2019-121.

In his fourth State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte told Año to reclaim the public roads used on private ends.

Año then gave the LGUs a 60-day deadline to clear the roads from obstructions. —Rosette Adel

