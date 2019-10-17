Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 18

MANILA, Philippines — Some classes in Mindanao remain suspended on October 18, Friday, due to the aftermath of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that shook some parts of the region.

On Wednesday, local government units announced suspension of some classes due to structural and electrical damage to buildings and houses.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Kidapawan City felt the powerful quake at Intensity VII.

Here's a running list of class suspensions for Friday, October 18. (Can't view the list? Click here)

