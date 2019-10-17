PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Screenshot taken from Google Earth shows Region IV-A Calabarzon, comprised by the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
Google Earth
Calabarzon leads regions that passed road clearing ops — DILG
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Among six regions that complied with nationwide road clearing operations, Calabarzon (Region IV-A) had the most cities that passed the Department of Interior and Local Government's assessment and validation ratings updated as of Tuesday.

DILG assessed local government units' compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to eliminate road obstructions and reclaim space for the public.

Consisting of 142 cities in the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon; Region IV-A scored 50 high compliance ratings, 73 medium ratings, and 19 low compliance ratings. 

The cities with low compliance ratings are Trece Martires City and Alfonso in Cavite; Calauan, Los Baños, Lumban, Pagsanjan, and Victoria in Laguna province; Lipa City, Malvar, Nasugbu, and Talisay in Batangas province; Angono and Morong in Rizal province; and Burdeos, Catanauan, Infanta, Polilio, San Andres, and San Francisco in Quezon province.

The other five regions with a 100% compliance rating are the National Capital Region, Cagayan Valley (Region II), Western Visayas (Region VI), Soccsksargen (Region XII), and Caraga (Region XIII).

NCR had the highest percentage of high compliance ratings at 71%, or 12 out of its total 17 cities receiving a high rating.

In terms of count, Cagayan Valley had the most high-compliance ratings overall. Fifty-four of its 93 cities received a high compliance rating.

Road clearing purpose

Among the obstructions removed in road clearing operations are illegally parked vehicles, street vendors, business establishments occupying road portions and illegal public transport terminals.

Indicators used for assessing the compliance of LGUs in Metro Manila were ordinances issued, use of a road inventory plan, displacement strategies, rehabilitation efforts and direct on-ground clearing operations, lawyer Odilon Luis Pasaraba of the DILG-Bureau of Local Government Supervision said in a release.

The DILG Memorandum Circular 2019-121 issued in July gave LGU chief-executives a 60-day compliance period to clear public roads used for commercial reasons or blocked by illegal structures and construction.

The memorandum was prompted by Duterte, who in his fourth State of the Nation Address, made the directive. It was issued a week after the SONA.

DILG ROAD CLEARING OPERATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
4 dead in Pampanga road mishap
By Ding Cervantes | 13 hours ago
Four persons were burned to death when their car fell into a canal and burst into flames along Roxas Highway here at about...
Nation
‘Expect female police chiefs in Metro Manila’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila will soon have female police chiefs in their communities.
Nation
Ateneo vows justice amid surfacing of sexual misconduct allegations vs faculty members
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
Ateneo said measures are in place to ensure students and employees are protected from any form of sexual harassment.
Nation
Maynilad warns of 18-hour supply interruptions
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Some 1.2 million customers of west zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. will experience rotational service interruptions of up to 18 hours due to the decreasing level of Angat and Ipo Dams.
Nation
Bodies found in old Benguet 'dumping ground'
By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
Tales of Poyopoy, a sitio in Tuba town in Benguet, as a dumping ground of victims of summary executions flourished in the...
Nation
Latest
‘Malasakit Centers critical part of expanded health care’
By Jess Diaz | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Malasakit Centers, which are a brainchild of Sen. Christopher Go, will be a critical component of the universal or expanded health care program, leaders of the House of Representatives said yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Enrile plunder trial deferred anew
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The trial of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile suffered another delay as the prosecution and the defense have yet to agree on the final list of issues and evidence to be tackled during the trial proper.
13 hours ago
Nation
Makati retains spot as Philippines’ richest LGU
By Elizabeth Marcelo | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Makati City has retained the distinction as the Philippines’ richest local government unit with total assets reaching P230.833 billion in 2018, the Commission on Audit’s latest report showed.
13 hours ago
Nation
Ateneo vows to act on sexual harassment cases
By Janvic Mateo | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
The Ateneo de Manila University has vowed to improve its systems and work with stakeholders to address cases of sexual harassment and ensure a safer community for students and employees.
13 hours ago
Nation
2 Pasig execs probed for bribery
By Ghio Ong | October 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Two officials of Pasig City’s environment and natural resources office were suspended for 60 days while under investigation over allegations of bribery, Mayor Vico Sotto said yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with