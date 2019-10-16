PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
“If this urgent piece of legislation is passed into law, it will address the grievances of our fellow Maranao who survived the Marawi siege and yet continue to suffer due to a continuous cycle of injustice,” Hataman said.
94 lawmakers support Marawi victims compensation bill
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — At least 94 lawmakers have signed as co-authors of a bill seeking to provide compensation to victims of the Marawi siege in 2017. 

Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman, principal author of House Bill 3543, which is co-authored by Anak Mindanao party-list Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan, said there has been an outpouring of support for the proposal. 

 “Many of our colleagues in Congress believe that there should be compensation to Marawi victims... Our Muslim brothers have suffered enough and helping them to rise up is the least we can do,” he said.   

Hataman said the proposal to create a sub-committee on Marawi under the House committee on disaster management was also met with a favorable response from the House leadership.  

Hataman said the approval of the measure is of utmost importance as residents of Marawi mark the second anniversary of their liberation from Maute militants tomorrow. 

He noted that thousands of residents have yet to rebuild their homes. 

The proposed measure seeks to provide compensation to owners of real estate properties destroyed in the siege at P1,500 per square meter for houses and P2,000 per square meter for commercial establishments.

It also seeks the creation of the Marawi Compensation Board to be given a budget of P30 billion.

The board will have nine members appointed by the President to be composed of representatives from civil society groups.

