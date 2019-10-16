Drug-crazed woman kills daughter

LAGUNA, Philippines — A woman believed to be high on drugs allegedly killed her five-year-old daughter and stabbed her eldest daughter, 11, at their house in Barangay Tuy in Rizal town yesterday.

Capt. Lindley Tibuc, Rizal police chief, said the suspect suffocated her youngest child with a pillow.

The woman’s other daughter suffered 26 stab wounds and is under observation at the Municipal Health Doctor’s Hospital.

Responding police officers and village watchmen caught the suspect, who is on the drug watchlist, in the act of stabbing her eldest daughter at around 7:45 p.m.

The suspect told police she was under the influence of drugs when she committed the crime.

“Dahil sa naka-drugs noong isang araw pa ang suspek. Sa pag-aakala niya ang dalawang niya anak ay demonyo at vampire,” Tibuc said.

Charges for parricide and frustrated parricide were filed against the woman before the prosecutor’s office yesterday.