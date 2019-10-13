Suspect slain, 3 cops wounded in Misamis drug bust

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A suspect was killed while three police officers were wounded in a drug sting in Opol, Misamis Oriental on Friday.

The fatality was identified as Maingko Alinog.

Cpl. Reynante Rara and S/Sgts. Rex Tenio and Homer Rapliza were wounded.

Maj. Evan Viñas, city police spokesman, said Alinog shot it out with police officers who posed as buyers of shabu in Barangay Barra.

Viñas said Alinog was recently released from prison on drug charges.

Alinog was also tagged in the murder of mall employee John Mark Lagumbay, a resident of Barangay Camaman-an in this city, last Tuesday.