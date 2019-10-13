Taguig to maintain cleared roads

MANILA, Philippines — After receiving a “low” rating from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on its efforts to clear obstructed roads, the Taguig City government said yesterday it will continue to implement plans to sustain the roads it managed to clear.

Of Metro Manila 17 local government units, only Taguig City had a low grade in complying with President Duterte’s order to clear roads of obstructions.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said on Friday Taguig will get a second chance to improve its rating after Secretary Eduardo Año ordered a DILG team to check the city’s roads again after the Sept. 29 deadline lapsed because officials saw the city government’s efforts.

Mayor Lino Cayetano said the city government focused on a “comprehensive plan of mobility,” which involved creating parking lots, markets and sidewalks, among others.

In a separate statement, the city government said Taguig will continue to implement its mobility plan to ensure quicker and safer travels for its citizens beyond the 60-day deadline.

“We are serious with the goal of creating pedestrian-centered communities where residents and visitors can walk from one destination to another safer and faster,” Cayetano said.

According to the DILG, all cities in Metro Manila complied with Duterte’s order.