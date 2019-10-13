Manila bettor wins P245 million lotto pot

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor from Manila won the P245 million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot drawn on Friday night, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The lone winner, who placed the bet at an outlet along Rizal Avenue in Manila, picked the winning combination of 55-16-17-09-52-20. The draw had a jackpot of P244,927,422.40.

The winner, however, will not take home the entire pot as lotto winnings above P10,000 are subjected to 20 percent tax – or an estimated P49 million.

The PCSO said 13 bettors correctly guessed five of the six numbers, bringing home P131,960 each.

This was the first time that the Ultra Lotto jackpot was won since a bettor from Bacolod took home the P58 million jackpot in January.

Last year, the game’s pot reached a historic P1.18 billion, which was won by two bettors on Oct. 14, 2018.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 lottery game is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

The next draw’s jackpot today will revert to P49.5 million, said the PCSO.