Palace confirms Espenido’s transfer to Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo has confirmed the transfer of controversial police Maj. Jovie Espenido to the police office in this city.

Panelo, who was guest speaker at the opening of the 19th National Public Employment Service Office Congress at the SMX Convention Center here on Wednesday, said President Duterte’s “only one instruction” for Espenido is to “rid the drug menace where you are assigned.”

“Sabi niya sakin, kaya nga andyan na si Espenido. Yun ang response ko diyan sa problema sa droga. In other words, enforce the law,” Panelo said, quoting the President.

Espenido is currently assigned at the Regional Police Holding and Accounting Unit, according to Lt. Col. Joem Malong, Western Visayas police spokesman.

Malong said Espenido’s transfer to the Western Visayas police should be effective on Oct. 4, but the police official has yet to report to the regional headquarters.

Mayors Reynaldo Parojinog of Ozamiz and Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte and his family members were killed in drug raids when Espenido was police chief in their areas.