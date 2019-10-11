Rebel killed, cop hurt in Negros clash

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — A New People’s Army rebel was killed while a police officer was wounded in an encounter in Barangay Tan-awan, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Egberto Dacoscos, 62nd Infantry Battalion commander, said a rifle grenade, two magazines for an AK 47 with 117 rounds of ammunition, trip wires, medicine and medical kits were among those recovered at the scene.