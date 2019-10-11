Barangay kagawad nabbed for attempted homicide

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Philippines — A village councilman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting incident during the campaign for the May elections.

Homer Urbi, 47, of Barangay Anao was charged with attempted homicide before Municipal Circuit Trial Court Judge George Ballucio.

Capt. Kristoffer King Ramos said Urbi was accused of shooting Mayor Eddie Guillen of Piddig, Ilocos Norte and his supporters while conducting house-to-house campaign in Barangay Cabaroan.