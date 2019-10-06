Duterte leaves implementation of sidewalk clearing operations to LGUs

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is leaving it to the local governments to implement the clearing of illegal structures on roads.

Duterte noted that most of the road clearing efforts are covered by local ordinances.

"Mine would just be a reminder, but most of that is governed by ordinances, actually. So the clearing, markets and all, I think is best left to the administration by the local government," the president told reporters in Davao City Sunday.

Last July, the Department of the Interior and Local Government gave local executives 60 days to reclaim public roads from private use and to clear streets of obstruction.

The operations target public roads used as basketball courts, parking spaces, vendor stalls and barangay halls.

Local officials who fail to comply with the directive may face administrative charges, DILG has warned.

