Gunmen kidnap British businessman, Filipina wife from Zamboanga del Sur resort

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A British businessman and his Filipina wife were abducted by gunmen from a resort in a coastal village of Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur on Friday night.

The victims were identified as Allan Hyrons, 70, and Wilma Hyrons, both owners of the Hyrons Beach Resort in Barangay Alindahaw, some two kilometers away from the town proper of Tukuran, said Police Major Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9.

Galvez said the victims were seized by unidentified gunmen around 6:50 p.m.

Police investigation found that a day prior to the abduction, two of the gunmen checked in as guests at the Hyrons' resort.

"And when the victims arrived at their resort Friday night, the suspects pointed a gun at the two victims and forcefully pulled them and brought them to the other suspects waiting at the other side of the beach on board two motorized boats,” Galvez said.

Capt. Clint Antipala, public affairs officer of 1st Infantry Division, said the military has been alerted and is trying to track down the abductors and rescue the Hyrons.

Col. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the 102nd Infantry Brigade, said his forces have been in close coordination with police in the area to help locate the victims.

Galvez, citing initial reports, said the motorized boat that authorities believe is carrying the Hyrons headed towards Lanao del Norte while the other went in the direction of nearby Pagadian City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez said PRO9 and the military are coordinating with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front to assist in the interdiction of the suspects and the safe recovery of the victims.

She said no group has yet claimed responsibility in the abduction and no reports of the gunmen making any demands.