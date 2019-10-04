Two Bicol towns declared drug-free

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional director Christian Frivaldo said on Thursday that San Vicente in Camarines Norte and Sta. Magdalena in Sorsogon were drug-free.

The two towns were issued drug clearances after undergoing their respective validation and assessment processes by members of the Regional Peace and Order Council, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, among other law enforcement agencies.

According to Frivaldo, however, the towns will still be observed in the succeeding months for any potential breaches of the prerequisites set by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

“If [the towns] fail to carry out the 14 parameters set, the clearance would then be revoked,” Frivaldo said.

The DDB factors that must be addressed for an area to be granted passing marks are the presence of a functional BADAC (Barangay Anti-illegal Drug Abuse Council), the non-availability of drug supply, the absence of drug pushers, drug users, drug coddlers, financiers, drug shipment activity, drug laboratory, warehouse, marijuana cultivation, drug den, and the existence of a drug awareness campaign and a voluntary and compulsory drug treatment and rehabilitation processing desk.

According to a 2015 census, San Vicente has nine villages with a collective populace of 10,396, while Sta. Magdalena currently houses 14 villages with a total of 16,848 residents.

In late March, the DILG filed an administrative complaint against the mayor of Sta. Magdalena for misconduct and dereliction of duty due to the town's failure to craft a working BADAC. Nine other municipalities also had cases filed against them for having low-functioning councils.

The Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office, on the other hand, launched in May 2018 a recovery and wellness program for drug surrenderers in the area, dubbed Project PAGTUPAD, at the San Vicente Sports Complex.