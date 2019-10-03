JV Ejercito sounds off on 'unthinkable' DOH budget cut

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. JV Ejercito, in a Facebook post, condemned the recent slashing of the Department of Health's proposed 2020 budget as "unthinkable and alarming" in the face of a myriad of pressing public health concerns.

He was referring to the sudden resurgence of polio, along with a measles outbreak, a rise in dengue cases and the rolling out of the universal health care (UHC) law. Despite these, the DOH's budget for 2020 was cut by P16.6 billion.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed to lawmakers to grant the department more funding for implementation of the UHC law.

The UHC Act was signed into law in February, and acknowledges that "it is the policy of the State to protect and promote the right to health of all Filipinos and instill health consciousness among them."

In a September press release, Sen. Risa Hontiveros panned the budget cut as "illogical, counterproductive, and even criminal" and vowed to restore the budget and ensure implementattion of the UHC Act, which she co-authored.

"It seems [that] health is not a priority for those in government who are supposed to display compassion," Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo), a former Health secretary, said of the move.

Ejercito, in his Facebook post. urged the executive branch as well as members of Congress to prioritize public health.

"As the principal sponsor of the Universal Healthcare Law, I am saddened and worried of the developments. The landmark law is expected to benefit ALL Filipinos," Ejercito asserted.

Philippine General Hospital was also dealt a significant budget cut after being handed a reduction of P456 million for 2020.