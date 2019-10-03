PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
In a report submitted to the House of Representatives committee on health chaired by Quezon Rep. Angelina Tan, the DOH said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) had proposed P70 billion for public health in the 2019 budget.
File
JV Ejercito sounds off on 'unthinkable' DOH budget cut
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2019 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. JV Ejercito, in a Facebook post, condemned the recent slashing of the Department of Health's proposed 2020 budget as "unthinkable and alarming" in the face of a myriad of pressing public health concerns. 

He was referring to the sudden resurgence of polio, along with a measles outbreak, a rise in dengue cases and the rolling out of the universal health care (UHC) law. Despite these, the DOH's budget for 2020 was cut by P16.6 billion.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed to lawmakers to grant the department more funding for implementation of the UHC law.

The UHC Act was signed into law in February, and acknowledges that "it is the policy of the State to protect and promote the right to health of all Filipinos and instill health consciousness among them." 

In a September press release, Sen. Risa Hontiveros panned the budget cut as "illogical, counterproductive, and even criminal" and vowed to restore the budget and ensure implementattion of the UHC Act, which she co-authored. 

"It seems [that] health is not a priority for those in government who are supposed to display compassion," Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo), a former Health secretary, said of the move.

Ejercito, in his Facebook post. urged the executive branch as well as members of Congress to prioritize public health.

"As the principal sponsor of the Universal Healthcare Law, I am saddened and worried of the developments. The landmark law is expected to benefit ALL Filipinos," Ejercito asserted. 

Philippine General Hospital was also dealt a significant budget cut after being handed a reduction of P456 million for 2020. 

UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE (UHC) BILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SUV stolen in Manila seized from Marawi's deputy police chief
By John Unson | 1 day ago
The Regional Highway Patrol Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recovered Monday a stolen vehicle from the...
Nation
Girl, 11, raped by Pa, Cousin
By Raymund Catindig | October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Sto. Niño, Cagayan has taken custody of an 11-year-old girl who accused her father and teenage cousin of raping her several times.
Nation
Fire razes Star City; arson eyed
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A fire destroyed nearly 90 percent of the Star City amusement park in Pasay City yesterday, with investigators checking if...
Nation
Mapúa Manila suspends classes anew due to bomb threat
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
Mapúa University suspended classes and work in its Manila campus on Thursday due to a bomb threat reported received...
Nation
Sara padlocks 11 lumad schools
By Edith Regalado | October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has rejected the reopening of 11 schools that cater to indigenous people in this city.
Nation
Latest
42 minutes ago
Maguindanao prosecutor's office scores 12 high-profile convictions
By John Unson | 42 minutes ago
The Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Mindanao has successfully prosecuted 12 high-profile cases in as many months, a...
Nation
1 hour ago
Fire halts LRT-2 operations
1 hour ago
The Light Rail Transit Line 2—which runs along five cities in Metro Manila— temporarily halted its operations...
Nation
Muntinlupa sets one-way scheme on SLEX
By Ghio Ong | October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The Muntinlupa City government is set to enforce a one-way traffic scheme along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)’s East Service Road (ESR), which would be affected by the construction of the Skyway Extension...
13 hours ago
Nation
Power glitches disrupt LRT-2, MRT-3 operations
By Ghio Ong | October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The operations of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and the Light Rail Transit Line 2 were disrupted by power supply problems yesterday.
13 hours ago
Nation
‘I deserve to be chief justice’
By Robertzon Ramirez | October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
The selection of the next chief justice started yesterday, more than two weeks before the retirement of Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 18.
13 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with