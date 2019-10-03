Mapúa Manila suspends classes anew due to bomb threat

MANILA, Philippines— Mapúa University suspended classes and work in its Manila campus on Thursday due to a bomb threat reported received two weeks after one prompted cancelled classes.

“Students and employees are required to vacate the Intramuros campus now,” it said on its Twitter advisory.

READ: Classes, work on Mapua campuses suspended over bomb threat

The university said it would hold all classes online and declared Thursday a “digital day” for its Intramuros, Manila campus only.

Students and employees of the university already vacated the campus as authorities inspect the vicinity.

On September 19, Mapúa also received bomb threats in its Manila and Makati City campuses, prompting cancellation of classes.

Both threats, however, turned out to be hoaxes.

RELATED: Hoax bomb threats and why you should never make one