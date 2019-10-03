Marikina River fishing ban lifted

MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina City government yesterday lifted the fishing ban in Marikina River after it was found free of the African swine fever (ASF) virus.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro made the announcement after the Laguna Lake Development Authority said the river tested negative for ASF even if 65 pig carcasses were thrown in the waterway since Sept. 12.

“I lifted the fish ban based on the report conducted by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). Fishermen and residents are now allowed to fish and swim in the river,” he said in a statement.

Around 300 fishermen are expected to benefit from Teodoro’s order.

The BFAR said fish in Marikina River are safe to eat and pollutants in the waterway are still within the regulatory limit of the Food and Drug Administration.