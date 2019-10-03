Makati suspends classes tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines – The Makati City government has suspended classes in its public schools tomorrow as part of the observance of World Teacher’s Day.

The suspension is contained in Executive Order 3 issued by Mayor Abby Binay, the city government said in a statement yesterday.

The city government will also hold a Lingkod Bayan caravan, which would allow the city’s public school teachers to apply for or renew subscriptions to its medical subsidy and social pension programs.