Makati suspends classes tomorrow
Ghio Ong (The Philippine Star) - October 3, 2019 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines – The Makati City government has suspended classes in its public schools tomorrow as part of the observance of World Teacher’s Day.
The suspension is contained in Executive Order 3 issued by Mayor Abby Binay, the city government said in a statement yesterday.
The city government will also hold a Lingkod Bayan caravan, which would allow the city’s public school teachers to apply for or renew subscriptions to its medical subsidy and social pension programs.
