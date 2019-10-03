Barangay kagawad shot dead

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A village councilman was shot dead in Barangay Molino 4, Bacoor City, Cavite on Tuesday.

Narciso Sarte, 50, and his friend Albert Herrera were resting in a nipa hut when an unidentified man arrived at around 3:30 p.m. and shot the village official at close range.

Sarte died while being treated in a hospital.

Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado offered a reward of P500,000 for information that would lead to the arrest of the assailant.