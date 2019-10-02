PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
In this September 29, 2018 file photo, personnel of the police Highway Patrol Group check vehicles in Cotabato City.
The STAR/John Unson
SUV stolen in Manila seized from Marawi's deputy police chief
John Unson (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 10:08am

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The Regional Highway Patrol Unit-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recovered Monday a stolen vehicle from the police chief of Marawi City.

Police Col. Hesran Mojica, director of the RHPU-BARMM, told reporters Tuesday that police have impounded a white Ford Everest seized from Police Capt. Santos Monares.

Mojica said Monares, deputy chief of the Marawi City police, told them that he merely bought the SUV from a captain assigned to Police Regional Office-10 in Cagayan de Oro City.

Mojica said the recovered SUV is owned by someone from Sta. Ana in Manila.

"It was reported as stolen," Mojica said.

He said a criminal case will be filed against Menares at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Marawi City.

3 hours ago
