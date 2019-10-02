PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
LTFRB to order transport strikers to explain
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - October 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will issue show cause orders (SCOs) against jeepney operators and drivers who took part in a transport strike last Monday.

“Nakatakdang maglabas ng show cause order ang LTFRB para sa mga operator na napatunayang nakilahok sa welga,” LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III said yesterday in a statement.

Members of transport groups Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide, Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization and Stop and Go Coalition held nationwide transport strike in protest of the government’s plan to phase out jeepneys.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said there were about 1,259 protesters who joined the strike. Of the number, 590 were in Metro Manila.

Delgra warned jeepney operators and drivers they will not hesitate to revoke their certificates of public convenience if proven they took part in the strike.

He cited the case of Jell Transport and Corinthian Liner, wherein the franchises of  200 units of the two bus companies were cancelled.           

 

