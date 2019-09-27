DENR suspends dragon boat activities in Boracay

MANILA, Philippines — Dragon boat races in Boracay are temporarily suspended following the death of seven rowers, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources announced Friday.

Dragon boat activities will be suspended “until we have assessed their practice protocols,” Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said.

The temporary suspension will cover dragon boat practice and training.

Seven members of the Boracay Dragon Force—set to compete in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in November—were killed on Wednesday when their boat capsized off the coast of Boracay.

Large waves swamped and overturned the wooden boat off the coast of Sitio Lingganay, Brgy. Manoc-Manoc, killing four male and three female rowers. They were training when the incident occurred.

Fourteen other team members were rescued.

Dragon boat racing using Chinese-style canoes adorned with dragon designs and manned by a team of paddlers and a drummer on board is a popular sport in the Philippines and many parts of Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from News5