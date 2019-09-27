NCRPO cop nabbed for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade was arrested by his colleagues in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday.

S/Sgt. Raphael Justo, who is assigned with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), was caught in a sting at his house in Barangay Poblacion at around 2:15 p.m.

Police seized from Justo an undetermined amount of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Records show Justo was suspended several times for various infractions, the last of which was a 41-day suspension that started last Aug. 30 and will end on Oct. 9.

He was also caught on video sniffing shabu on two occasions together with his customers – mostly young women – at his house.