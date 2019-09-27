Chinese held for stealing P7 million from spa

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly stealing P7 million from the vault of a spa in Pasay City.

Xiaohong Xie, an employee of Yatai Spa, was arrested after the spa’s general manager, Leah Aratan, complained of the missing money following an inventory and physical accounting of the money in the vault.

Xiaohong was supposedly the only person who handles the spa’s financial assets. When the spa’s officers questioned him, he asked to use the restroom. Security officer Ramon Atencio Jr. caught the suspect trying to leave the premises.

The money has yet to be recovered, according to city police chief Col. Bernard Yang.