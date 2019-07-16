NEW ON NETFLIX
Isko Moreno arrives at Ramon Magsaysay High School for the DOH vaccination program.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Isko Moreno heeds online call to remove name, face from food truck
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 10:24am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday calls on social media to remove his name and face from a food truck used for a feeding program in the city.

In a tweet, Moreno acknowledged that Twitter users “have a point” when they raised that the Manila mayor earlier said he wanted names of politicians removed from schools and hospitals.

GMA News posted photos of the food truck with the names and faces of Moreno and Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna plastered on it.

The food truck served free "lugaw" at the Bonifacio Shrine, where the Manila City hall employees hold their flag ceremony. 

The Manila mayor said in Filipino: “I already requested to those who donated the food truck to not place my face and name on it.”

“Maybe they can just put ‘Kusina ng Maynila’ or ‘Kusina para sa Batang Maynila,’” he added.

Moreno assured the public that at the next flag ceremony, which government offices hold each Monday, the food truck will no longer bear his name and face.

Eyes are trained on the new Manila mayor as he continued to gain praise for his drive to give the Philippine capital a “makeover."

Concerns have also been raised over the new mayor’s ability to sustain the campaign and strike a balance between decongesting Manila without sacrificing the livelihood of informal hawkers.

READ: Beyond street clearing, Isko Moreno needs development plan for vendors

