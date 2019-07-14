WATCH: One killed in shooting incident in Makati

Manila, Philippines— A man was gunned down by an unknown motorcycle-riding assailant in Makati City on Sunday morning.

The shooting incident occurred at 8:25 a.m. at Osmeña Avenue corner Gen. Cailles Street in Barangay Bangkal, Makati City.

A report from "Dobol B sa News TV" said the victim was identified as a 63-year-old male resident of Bangkal, Makati City. The victim was reportedly a retired employee of a private company.

The victim and his wife were aboard their silver Honda CRV with Plate No. XGZ 906 when the gunman fired at their vehicle. The suspect immediately fled after shooting the victim.

Radio reports said Scene of the Crime Operatives who responded to the incident recovered 9-millimeter bullets.

The authorities are still determining the motive of the shooting incident. — Rosette Adel with a report from The STAR/Edd Gumban