NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Customs district accounting head Hadja Luz Ali hands over a bag of glutinous rice in a symbolic turnover of 6,921 sacks donated to the Department of Social Welfare and Development. DWSD Regional Director Nestor Ramos received the donations on July 10, 2019 at the Bureau of Customs office in Zamboanga City.
The STAR/Roel Pareño
Customs donates confiscated rice to DSWD
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2019 - 1:36pm

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — The Customs district office in Zamboanga City has donated 6,921 sacks of confiscated glutinous rice to the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which will distribute it to families affected by El Niño.
 
Hadja Luz Ali, Customs district head accounting officer, formally handed the donation to DSWD Regional Director Nestor Ramos in a simple ceremony at the Bureau of Customs office.

The rice, which came in 25-kilogram sacks, can be used for rice cakes and 'suman' that the beneficiary families can sell to help them get through the dry spell.

The donation was approved by Customs Commissioner Leonardo Rey Guerrero with the coordination of Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III as part of the bureau's assistance to the DSWD.

"There is also an instruction of President Rodrigo Duterte to donate to the DSWD because they know the intended targets of the relief operations," Customs district collector Segundo Sigmunfreud Barte said.

He said the donation sourced from 80,000 bags of smuggled glutinous rice seized by the bureau, adding Customs is ready to donate more confiscated goods if the DSWD is allowed to accept them.

Director Ramos said the DSWD will use the rice to help families in the Zamboanga Peninsula affected by the dry spell. He said that the Agriculture department estimates around 30,000 families in the region have been affected by the lack of rain.

He said the donated rice is not enough and that the office is waiting for funding release from the Department of Budget and Management.

"The priority for the assistance are the farmers," Ramos said.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LTFRB eyes new measures for TNVS woes
By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is set to introduce new measures to address grievances by...
Nation
Manhunt on for BIR officials’ kidnappers
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed tracker teams to unmask the people reportedly behind the alleged kidnapping of Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) officials and personnel.
Nation
Businessman wanted for cop’s slay falls
By Rey Galupo | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
A businessman tagged as Manila’s most wanted for killing a policeman in 2016 was arrested in Mabalacat, Pampanga Monday night.
Nation
Marikina traffic aide fired over rape, abuse
By Non Alquitran | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro yesterday fired a traffic aide accused of raping a volunteer at the Marikina Sports Center last July 6.
Nation
Soldier shot dead in motel
By Miriam Desacada | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
An Army soldier was allegedly killed by his girlfriend in a motel in this city on Sunday.
Nation
Latest
2 hours ago
Xavier University law prof suspended for sexual harassment
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Stressing that he abused the power he possessed over the victims, the Supreme Court suspended a lawyer and law professor...
Nation
16 hours ago
Unfaithful husbands in PNP to undergo reformation
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Unfaithful husbands in the police force will be included in a revitalized reformation program of the Philippine National...
Nation
16 hours ago
Isko: Blue tents not sanctioned by city hall
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 16 hours ago
Persons or groups selling blue tents to vendors along certain streets in Quiapo are not authorized by the city government,...
Nation
Clooney to defend Ressa
By Christina Mendez | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
Prominent rights lawyer Amal Clooney has said she will join the legal team defending Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, whose news site has repeatedly clashed with President Duterte.
16 hours ago
Nation
FDA orders seizure of ‘poisonous’ gin
By Mayen Jaymalin | July 10, 2019 - 12:00am
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday it has ordered the seizure of all Cosmic Carabao gin products in the market after its samples were found to contain high levels of methanol.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with