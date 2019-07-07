The neglected Spanish-era Isabela City wharf at dusk.
Philstar.com/John Unson
Isabela City seeks clearance for expansion of Spanish-era port
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2019 - 2:41pm

ISABELA CITY, Philippines — The Sangguniang Panglunsod is seeking clearance to realign a P50 million budget for a new wharf project to the expansion of a landmark Spanish-era port to boost the local economy.

SP presiding officer Vice Mayor Kifli Salliman and his colleagues have drafted a resolution asking Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade to allow the city government to spend the amount for the expansion of the old and historic Isabela City port instead.

Salliman was elected vice mayor last May 13, along with running mate, the now first-termer mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman.

They both promised to embark on initiatives meant to boost the investment climate of Isabela City during the campaign period.

Senior SP members told reporters Sunday they willingly supported the drafting of the resolution last week to complement the peace and development agenda of the new city administration.

The P50 million budget from the national coffer for the supposed construction of the Diki wharf has been earmarked for the project long before the recent election period.

Isabela City covers more than 40 barangays that are home to mixed Muslim and Christian residents.

In her first meeting last week with SP members, Turabin-Hataman urged councilors to help push her development initiatives for Isabela City forward.

The mayor told Salliman and other SP members she wants efficient information and environment-protection offices, security cameras in strategic spots in the city and more streetlights.

She said she will also involve Muslim and Christian religious leaders and traditional community elders in domestic peace-building activities.

Turabin-Hataman, spouse of Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman, also asked the SP to pass ordinances against smoking in public places and measures meant to protect the environment such as a ban on use of so-called “single use” plastics.

She said there is also a need to create an interfaith advisory council, comprised of Muslim and Christian religious leaders, that can help oversee her efforts to foster religious solidarity among Isabela City’s culturally-pluralistic communities.

PHL ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-governor's son, 4 others killed in North Cotabato shootout
By John Unson | 1 day ago
A son of a former governor and four companions were killed in an alleged shootout Friday night with soldiers in a roadside...
Nation
Pinoy charged in Canada for abusing minors
By Janvic Mateo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
A 32-year-old Filipino is reportedly facing multiple charges in Toronto, Canada for allegedly sexually assaulting at least three children in places of worship.
Nation
4 Chinese nabbed in Las Piñas
By Ghio Ong | July 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Four Chinese men were arrested for allegedly creating trouble and beating up three Filipinos at the parking lot of a restaurant in Las Piñas City on Tuesday.
Nation
Woman slain for refusing to sell shabu
By Rey Galupo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
A 49-year-old woman was shot in Tondo, Manila on Friday night after she allegedly refused to sell methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.
Nation
PLLO official figures in collision
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
An official of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) figured in a vehicular accident in Quezon City on Friday.
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
Isabela City seeks clearance for expansion of Spanish-era port
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
The Sangguniang Panglunsod is seeking clearance to realign a P50 million budget for a new wharf project to the expansion of...
Nation
Ex-Zamboanga Norte mayor acquitted of perjury over SALN
By Elizabeth Marcelo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Former Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte mayor Ceasar Soriano has been cleared of perjury for failure to declare several business interests in the statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) that he and his...
16 hours ago
Nation
IRR on law creating Mandaue district out
By Sheila Crisostomo | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11257, which creates the lone legislative district of Mandaue City in Cebu.
16 hours ago
Nation
New Nolcom chief assumes post
By Jaime Laude | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Maj. Gen. Ramiro Rey assumed his post as Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) chief on Friday.
16 hours ago
Nation
Bulacan factory padlocked
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
For dumping toxic waste in a vacant lot, the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) padlocked a factory in this town on Friday.
16 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with