The LPA was last spotted 730 kilometers east of General Santos City.
New LPA spotted east of GenSan
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 9:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters are monitoring a low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility, which will affect Mindanao and parts of Visayas Wednesday.

The LPA was last spotted 730 kilometers east of General Santos City, state weather bureau PAGASA said in a bulletin early Wednesday morning.

While the new weather disturbance has slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, it will still bring rains over the whole Mindanao and some parts of Visayas.

PAGASA also said that the southwest monsoon or habagat is still affecting the western part of Luzon.

Residents of Bataan, Zambales and Palawan may experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have fair weather with a chance of isolated rains in the evening.

Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to hit the Philippines this month. — Gaea Katreena Cabico 

