Duterte wants Abu Sayyaf crushed by yearend, Westmincom says

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Malacañang wants the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu crushed before December 31 this year, the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command said Monday.

“That is what President Duterte wants,” Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said during Monday’s assumption of Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon as new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Carreon replaced Sobejana, who has been designated to lead the Western Mindanao Command.

Carreon and Sobejana both graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1987.

Sobejana served as top military commander in Sulu before he got to the helm of 6th ID last year.

Sulu bombing

He said there is a possibility that Friday’s deadly bombing by the Abu Sayyaf of the command post of the 1st Army Brigade in Indanan, Sulu was timed to coincide with his assumption as Westmincom commander.

Eight people, three of them soldiers, were killed in the blast that also injured 22 others.

The two bomb couriers who perpetrated the attack were also killed in the blast.

“We are not sure yet if it was indeed a suicide bombing, or if the two bombers were killed in the explosion accidentally,” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said investigators under Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, director of the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and military intelligence units in Sulu are jointly investigating on the incident.

“I believe it was perpetrated to create the impression that they are still a force to reckon with. In terror attacks you don’t need many fighting men,” Sobejana said.