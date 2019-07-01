Westmincom chief Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said Saturday that the group believed to be behind the bombing is led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, whose members pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and are coddling foreign terrorists.
PNA, file
Duterte wants Abu Sayyaf crushed by yearend, Westmincom says
John Unson (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 6:14pm

MAGUINDANAO, Philippines — Malacañang wants the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu crushed before December 31 this year, the new commander of the Western Mindanao Command said Monday.

“That is what President Duterte wants,” Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said during Monday’s assumption of Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon as new commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Carreon replaced Sobejana, who has been designated to lead the Western Mindanao Command.

Carreon and Sobejana both graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1987.

Sobejana served as top military commander in Sulu before he got to the helm of 6th ID last year.

Sulu bombing

He said there is a possibility that Friday’s deadly bombing by the Abu Sayyaf of the command post of the 1st Army Brigade in Indanan, Sulu was timed to coincide with his assumption as Westmincom commander.

Eight people, three of them soldiers, were killed in the blast that also injured 22 others.

The two bomb couriers who perpetrated the attack were also killed in the blast.

“We are not sure yet if it was indeed a suicide bombing, or if the two bombers were killed in the explosion accidentally,” Sobejana said.

Sobejana said investigators under Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos, director of the Regional Police Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and military intelligence units in Sulu are jointly investigating on the incident.

“I believe it was perpetrated to create the impression that they are still a force to reckon with. In terror attacks you don’t need many fighting men,” Sobejana said.

ABU SAYYAF SULU WESTERN MINDANAO COMMAND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manila Mayor Moreno calls out UE admin over class suspensions
1 hour ago
"College students are not frogmen. Never do that again to us," Moreno said in Filipino.
Nation
Vico Sotto makes good on promise, suspends 'odd/even' scheme in Pasig City
1 hour ago
"I will remove it on my first day of office," Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said.
Nation
‘Tara system in BOC continues’
By Paolo Romero | 19 hours ago
Payments of “tara” or grease money at the Bureau of Customs for shipments that enter the country’s ports...
Nation
Ex-Ilocos mayor wanted for murder falls
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A former mayor of Dingras, Ilocos Norte who is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of an official of an electric...
Nation
Aklan nurse dies of dengue
By Jennifer Rendon | 19 hours ago
A nurse from Numancia, Aklan died of dengue Friday here.
Nation
Latest
A few seconds ago
Nonstop rains prompt Metro Manila cities to suspend classes midday
A few seconds ago
The southwest monsoon continuous to trigger continuous rains in Metro Manila, prompting some mayors to call off classes.
Nation
19 hours ago
Joy Belmonte, other Metro Manila mayors sworn into office
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will create an internal audit team as her first order of business as the city government is...
Nation
19 hours ago
Discrimination vs LGBTQ members now a crime in Marikina
By Non Alquitran | 19 hours ago
Marikina City has joined the list of local government units that has an anti-discrimination law to protect the rights of members...
Nation
19 hours ago
Army tightens security in Mindanao
By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Following the bombing of an Army base in Indanan, Sulu last Friday, security in central Mindanao has been tightened.
Nation
3 slain in Cavite, Batangas
By Ed Amoroso | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a drug suspect, were killed in separate gun attacks in Cavite and Batangas over the weekend.
19 hours ago
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with