Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto issued his first executive order on July 1.
Vico Sotto, Twitter account
Vico Sotto makes good on promise, suspends 'odd/even' scheme in Pasig City
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto made good on his word that he would suspend the “odd/even” traffic scheme in his city.

News5 reported Sotto signed his first Executive Order Monday that included a suspension order of the “disjointed and unjust odd even scheme.”

The EO ordered the creation of the traffic management task force which will “review and propose new solutions for the current mobility and traffic situation.”

Sotto, who posted a photo of him and his first EO on Facebook, said that the task force is given 45 days to submit a report.

“We will make decisions based on the data and numbers,” the Pasig Mayor said.

Last March, during the height of campaign for the 2019 midterm elections, Sotto said that he was the lone councilor who opposed the proposed "unfair and ineffective" traffic scheme.

"I will remove it on my first day of office," he added.

In December 2016, Pasig City implemented the odd/even traffic scheme in an attempt to lessen the vehicles plying the area.

READ: Pasig implements own number coding scheme to ease traffic

Pasig City implemented the odd/even traffic scheme on December 12 in the following area:

  • San Guillermo Avenue/Buting Eastbound
  • Elisco Road/Nascor Westbound
  • Elisco Road/M. Concepcion St./R. Jabson St. Intersection
  • San Lorenzo, Greenwoods/Sandoval Avenue Northbound and Southbound
  • F. Legaspi Westbound

In the traffic scheme, vehicles with license plate numbers ending 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 cannot use certain roads in Pasig City on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Vehicles with license plate numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 meanwhile may not pass certain roads on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In the 2019 midterm elections, Sotto toppled the nearly three decade reign of Eusebios in Pasig. — Kristine Joy Patag

PASIG CITY TRAFFIC VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Tara system in BOC continues’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Payments of “tara” or grease money at the Bureau of Customs for shipments that enter the country’s ports...
Nation
Ex-Ilocos mayor wanted for murder falls
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A former mayor of Dingras, Ilocos Norte who is facing murder charges in connection with the killing of an official of an electric...
Nation
‘Ex-Cebu mayor could be liable for removing fixtures’
By Emmanuel Tupas | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña could be held liable for removing the fixtures in his office at city hall, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said yesterday.
Nation
LTFRB suspends bus firm over NLEX crash
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) yesterday issued a preventive suspension order against Buenasher...
Nation
3 slain in Cavite, Batangas
By Ed Amoroso | July 1, 2019 - 12:00am
Three persons, including a drug suspect, were killed in separate gun attacks in Cavite and Batangas over the weekend.
Nation
Latest
A few seconds ago
Nonstop rains prompt Metro Manila cities to suspend classes midday
A few seconds ago
The southwest monsoon continuous to trigger continuous rains in Metro Manila, prompting some mayors to call off classes.
Nation
27 minutes ago
Manila Mayor Moreno calls out UE admin over class suspensions
27 minutes ago
"College students are not frogmen. Never do that again to us," Moreno said in Filipino.
Nation
17 hours ago
Joy Belmonte, other Metro Manila mayors sworn into office
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will create an internal audit team as her first order of business as the city government is...
Nation
17 hours ago
Discrimination vs LGBTQ members now a crime in Marikina
By Non Alquitran | 17 hours ago
Marikina City has joined the list of local government units that has an anti-discrimination law to protect the rights of members...
Nation
17 hours ago
Army tightens security in Mindanao
By John Unson | 17 hours ago
Following the bombing of an Army base in Indanan, Sulu last Friday, security in central Mindanao has been tightened.
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with