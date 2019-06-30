The Montgomery will host local military and civic leaders while in Davao City, the US Embassy said.
USS Montgomery in Davao City for port visit
(The Philippine Star) - June 30, 2019 - 10:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The USS Montgomery, an Independence-class littoral combat ship of the US Navy, arrived in Davao City on Saturday for a port visit, her first in the Philippines.

Rear Adm. Joey Tynch, commander of Logistics Group Western Pacific, said in a media release from the US Embassy that the port visit is an opportunity "to strengthen maritime security and regional stability," as he stressed the importance of the partnership between the Philippines and the US.

"Our navies, just like our nations, have a long history of cooperation and partnership based on mutual trust, respect and decades of friendship," he said.

The Philippines under the Duterte administration has pursued an "independent foreign policy," which includes seeking closer ties with non-traditional partners like China and Russia and has seen him throw tirades against the US, a former colonizer of the Philippines. 

USS Montgomery will host local military and civic leaders while in port, the US Embassy said.

Cmdr. Edward Rosso, Montgomery’s commanding officer, said it is an hnor to visit the Philippines, one of America's oldest allies in the region.

"My crew and I are very much looking forward to visiting Davao City," he said. "Port visits allow us to demonstrate our commitment to maritime security in the region, while strengthening relationships with our friends, partners and allies."

Recto Bank allision

The visit comes as Manila and Beijing work to ease tensions over an allision between a Chinese fishing vessel and a Filipino fishing boat in the Recto Bank earlier this month.

Duterte on Wednesday claimed the US did not do anything to keep China from expanding its presence in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea. 

"Takot nga ang Amerika, ayaw nga mag-control tapos ako pa ipusta nila? Gusto talaga nila mapasubo ako (Even America was afraid. They do not want to control, then they want me to put me on the line? They really want to put me at risk)," the president of the Republic of the Philippines said.

Duterte claimed the US did nothing even if it was aware of China's plan to build a military base in the South China Sea.

"We cannot drive away because they have insisted it is theirs," he also said in response to criticism of the government's policy on the country's exclusive economic zone. 

The president has said the Philippines considers Recto Bank within its jurisdiction and that China believes the area, which it calls Liyue Tan, is theirs.

