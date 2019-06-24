The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometers (129 miles) south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
Google maps
No tsunami threat after strong Indonesia quake
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — The strong quake that jolted Indonesia will not cause a tsunami in the Philippines, the  Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude quake struck a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Monday. The tremors were felt as far away as the holiday island of Bali and northern Australia.

In an advisory Monday noon, Phivolcs said: “No destructive threat exists based on available data.”

The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometers (129 miles) south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too deep to trigger a destructive wave.

There were no reports of casualties or any damage after the quake hit.

Indonesia's disaster agency said the tremor was felt in faraway Bali, while residents of the northern Australian city of Darwin also felt it. — Kristine Joy Patag, with reports from Agence France Presse

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Biology major from Ilocos Sur is UP Baguio's second summa cum laude grad
By Artemio Dumlao | 22 hours ago
Five other students will graduate as magna cum laude on Monday at Camp John Hay while 54 other students will also graduate...
Nation
‘PNP, LTO involved in car rental scam’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Scalawags from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) are allegedly in cahoots with groups...
Nation
DOLE probes Eddie Garcia’s work accident
By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has ordered an investigation into the accident involving Eddie Garcia on the...
Nation
LPA enters Philippine Area of Responsibility, may become tropical depression
1 day ago
The low pressure area being monitored by the state weather bureau entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Satur...
Nation
Parking attendant nabbed for extortion
By Non Alquitran | June 24, 2019 - 12:00am
A parking attendant was arrested for allegedly extorting P250,000 from a businesswoman in Manila over the weekend.
Nation
Latest
1 hour ago
At least 9 hurt in collapse of covered court at Zamboanga City school
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
"I rushed outside my room barefoot and shouting at the students to run away because the ceiling was falling down," Peñaflorida,...
Nation
3 hours ago
WATCH: San Juan City celebrates ‘Wattah Wattah’ festival amid water crisis
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
San Juan City residents pushed through with their celebration of Wattah Wattah Festival amid the water crisis in Metro M...
Nation
15 hours ago
Report abusive police officials – Albayalde
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde yesterday urged police officers who may have suffered maltreatment...
Nation
15 hours ago
Family of 6 die in Caloocan fire
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 15 hours ago
A family of six died when a fire broke out at their house in Bagong Silang, Caloocan City before dawn yesterday.
Nation
15 hours ago
BI reshuffles intel officers at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
Nearly 100 intelligence officers of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA)...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with