No tsunami threat after strong Indonesia quake

MANILA, Philippines — The strong quake that jolted Indonesia will not cause a tsunami in the Philippines, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

A powerful 7.3 magnitude quake struck a remote part of eastern Indonesia on Monday. The tremors were felt as far away as the holiday island of Bali and northern Australia.

In an advisory Monday noon, Phivolcs said: “No destructive threat exists based on available data.”

The quake hit at a depth of 208 kilometers (129 miles) south of Ambon island in the Banda Sea at 11:53 local time, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too deep to trigger a destructive wave.

There were no reports of casualties or any damage after the quake hit.

Indonesia's disaster agency said the tremor was felt in faraway Bali, while residents of the northern Australian city of Darwin also felt it. — Kristine Joy Patag, with reports from Agence France Presse