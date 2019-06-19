Town councilor-elect killed while bringing students to school

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — A man who was elected a councilor of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte in May was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle on Wednesday morning while he was driving students to school.

Cicero "Don" Dalangan Gurrea, 59, was driving around 10 students to Sindangan National High School in his jeepney around 5:50 a.m. when he was shot in Barangay Piao, Police Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, director of Police Regional Office 9, said.

According to his Facebook page, Gurrea was a former provincial board member, former president of the Association of Barangay Captains, and a former barangay chairman.

Investigators said the the two unidentified attackers on a red Honda XRM motorcycle and had been tailing Gurrea's jeep before the attack. They were described as wearing helmets and black jackets.

Gurrea was shot in the chest three times.

A concerned citizen brought him to the Sindangan District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Quidilla said local police are following leads into the identity and whereabouts of Gurrea's killers and have alerted nearby municipalities to help track them down.

Police are also looking into whether the attack is related to the recent elections or if his killers had other motives.