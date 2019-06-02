ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The seven injured were brought to Mary Chiles General Hospital for immediate medical treatment. They only incurred minor injuries.
At least 7 hurt in explosion in Sampaloc, Manila
(Philstar.com) - June 2, 2019 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines— At least seven people were reported hurt on Sunday morning after an explosion in Sampaloc, Manila.

Radio reports said the blast was caused by an LPG leak in the Yogurt & Teahouse establishment along Gastambide Street in the Sampaloc district.

The blast also affected nearby establishments and residences like the Jashley Hydro Refilling Station and the front of Mary Chiles General Hospital. The refilling station's roll-up doors were destroyed and the glass windows of the hospital were broken.

The explosion also damaged 10 vehicles in the area.

The Manila Police District Explosives and Ordinance Division conducted clearing operations following the blast.

 —Rosette Adel

