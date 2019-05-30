Manila's Isko Moreno in Japan 'fishing' for investors for city

TOKYO — Manila Mayor-elect Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso is in Japan to talk to prospective investors who can support his projects for the Philippine capital, which he previously claimed is lagging behind other cities.

Moreno, who is part of President Rodrigo Duterte's delegation here, said he would introduce developments that would require a lot of funding.

"We are grateful to the president, he invited us to participate in this... visit, not for myself but also definitely for Manila... This is an opportunity for the city of Manila to engage with prospective investors and Japanese investors," Moreno said in a chance interview on Wednesday.

"Many are engaging with us and it seems that many are interested," he added.

Moreno said he is looking for a long-term solution to Manila's creeks, which he said contribute to the filth in the Pasig River. He is also planning to address the city's garbage problem and traffic congestion.

"I am just fishing here. I hope I will bring home something for the city of Manila someday, somehow," Moreno said.

Moreno claimed he paid for his trip, which he said would nake him productive before assuming office on June 30.

Moreno defeated Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada in the midterm elections, depriving the ousted president a third term at Manila City Hall.

Moreno was Estrada's vice mayor from 2013-2016 and ran for senator in the 2016 elections.