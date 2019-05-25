ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The two families are locked in squabbles for arable lands in Barangay Tumbras.
File photo
Family feud displaces villagers in North Cotabato
John Unson (Philstar.com) - May 25, 2019 - 5:59pm

NORTH COTABATO, Philippines — Two feuding Moro clans in Midsayap town again clashed Friday, forcing dozens of families to evacuate to neutral grounds.

The Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion even fired 81 millimeter mortars at the positions of the rival Macalimbol and Duluan clans in Barangay Tumbras in Midsayap, North Cotabato for them to disengage and prevent innocent villagers from getting trapped in the crossfire.

The two families are locked in squabbles for arable lands in Barangay Tumbras.

Local officials have repeatedly tried but failed to amicably settle the rido (clan war) involving the Macalimbol and Duluan clans.

A civilian named Akmad Baraguir was reportedly hit by a stray rifle bullet while the two groups were fighting in an open field in Barangay Tumbras.

Major Arvin Encinas, public affairs officer of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the 34th IB will do its best to prevent a repeat of the gunfights between the Macalimbol and the Duluan clans.

He said the 34th IB will not hesitate to use force against them if the conflict would spill over to populated areas in Midsayap.

FAMILY FEUD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Farmers to benefit from irrigation projects in Basilan
By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Muslim and Christian farmers stand to benefit from three different irrigation facilities being constructed now by the provincial...
Nation
Pangasinan elects youngest mayor
By Eva Visperas | 6 days ago
The newly elected mayor of this city could be the youngest local government executive who won in the midterm polls on Mo...
Nation
Family feud displaces villagers in North Cotabato
By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Two feuding Moro clans in Midsayap town again clashed Friday, forcing dozens of families to evacuate to neutral grounds.
Nation
Meat-sniffing dogs deployed to curb swine flu spread
By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
The government has deployed meat-sniffing dogs to check if travelers passing through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Nation
Ex-NPDC official pleads guilty to P12-M scam
By Elizabeth Marcelo | May 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Former National Parks Development Committee (NPDC) acting executive director Salome Habal has pleaded guilty to breach of conduct cases over the anomalous awarding of a P12.625-million security service contract to...
Nation
Latest
19 hours ago
DILG to pursue raps vs alleged narco pols
By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Local government officials in President Duterte’s narco list are not yet off the hook despite their victory in the midterm...
Nation
19 hours ago
Cops, soldiers to remain in Negros town
By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
Additional military and police personnel deployed in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental for the midterm elections will remain...
Nation
19 hours ago
P1-B shabu seized in Malabon warehouse
By Rey Galupo | 19 hours ago
An estimated 146 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu, stashed inside aluminum pallets, were discovered in a warehouse...
Nation
19 hours ago
Village chief’s son, salon owner held for drugs
By Rey Galupo | 19 hours ago
A son of a barangay captain in Manila and the owner of a salon in Quezon City were arrested for illegal drugs in separate...
Nation
19 hours ago
Raps eyed vs LRTA execs for train crash
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Officials of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) may be charged in connection with the collision of two Light Rail Transit...
Nation
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with