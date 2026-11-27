Talahib pays tribute to precolonial Filipino spiritual leaders in new song 'Babaylan'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino world music band Talahib pays tribute to the spiritual leaders and healers of precolonial Philippine communities in its latest single, “Babaylan.”

Written by Toni Palis, the song combines indigenous-inspired rhythms, traditional sounds and contemporary instrumentation to celebrate the wisdom and spirituality of Filipino ancestors.

The release marks a new chapter for the band as it seeks to introduce Filipino world music to a wider audience, both locally and internationally.

Talahib unveiled the recording during a press conference on November 25 at Coco Bistro in Quezon City, where the members discussed the song's inspiration, their musical influences and artistic direction. The event also included an exclusive listening session and live performance.

“Babaylan” honors the women and men who served as spiritual leaders, healers and keepers of indigenous knowledge in precolonial Philippine society.

The recording features the voices of Charleen Ong, Lorena Saivitri Villareal and Agustin Butcon Jr., bringing together their distinct vocal styles and musical influences.

The band described the recording as a collaborative effort, combining the members' individual musical backgrounds while preserving the message of the original composition.

Through the song, Talahib hopes to encourage younger generations to learn more about indigenous communities and appreciate their contributions to Philippine history and culture.

Beyond preserving traditional sounds, the group also uses music to promote social awareness, tell stories and amplify voices from different communities.

The release follows Talahib's participation in the 2026 Ziro Festival of Music in Arunachal Pradesh, India, where the band performed alongside international artists.

The group has also brought its music to audiences in Denmark and Taiwan as part of its efforts to promote Filipino musical traditions on the global stage.

With “Babaylan,” Talahib hopes to draw more attention to the diversity of Filipino music beyond mainstream genres and encourage greater appreciation for the country's cultural heritage.

The band plans to pursue more recordings, live performances and international collaborations as it continues to bring Filipino world music to audiences around the world.

“Babaylan” by Talahib People's Music is now available on digital music platforms.

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