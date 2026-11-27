Charina Carmen backs out of concert, manager considers legal action

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen, actress and performer Charina Carmen has withdrawn from her scheduled guest appearance at the “Stars Reignited” concert on November 28 following a dispute over the event's promotional materials.

Charina's name was reportedly missing from the concert's official billing, including its final poster, billboard, tarpaulin and other publicity materials, despite her having agreed to participate in the show.

Her manager, Richard Hinola, expressed disappointment over how the organizers handled the arrangement, particularly after Charina was asked to help sell tickets for the event.

In a statement, Hinola criticized what he described as the organizers' lack of professionalism and failure to honor their agreement.

“I really hate people na walang word of honor. Sa industriyang ito importante 'yun para tumagal ka. Unfair treatment ginawa nyo sa alaga ko,” he said.

Hinola also questioned why Charina's participation was not acknowledged in the event's promotional campaign despite the arrangements having been settled, including a reported P30,000 payment.

He further claimed that Charina was told to attend the concert without informing him, which added to his frustration over the matter.

The dispute has reportedly prompted Charina's legal consultant to prepare possible legal action against the representative of the concert organizer who handled communications regarding her participation.

The move is intended to address the alleged breach of agreement and protect the performer's professional interests.

Meanwhile, Charina is reportedly preparing to release an album next month under H Music, which she co-produced.

The Palawan-born artist is also set to appear in the advocacy film “Titulada,” directed by Kent Martin Dy. The movie is scheduled to premiere in December under KMD Productions and RDH Entertainment.

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