Wave to Earth reunites with Filipino fans one last time before hiatus

South Korean indie band Wave to Earth stages its "The Pieces Tour" at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 15, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — It was a night to remember for Filipino Wave to Earth fans as the South Korean indie rock band returned to serenade them once again.

Wave to Earth made its way back to the Philippines for "The Pieces Tour" at the Mall of Asia Arena on November 15.

The concert marked the three-piece band's third solo show in the country, following their "Play with Earth! 0.03" tour in 2025 and "The First Era" concert in 2024.

Composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Daniel Kim, drummer Dong Q and bassist John Cha, the band kicked off the night with its signature mellow yet groovy sound, along with session members Jo Jung-geun on keyboard and Jeon-min on saxophone.

As the night progressed, the band members expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome they continue to receive from Filipino fans.

"I love your energy. I really missed you. Every time I come here, I feel so glad I chose music. I'm so grateful I got to meet you guys. I hope tonight becomes a beautiful memory for you… Thank you so much for coming," Dong Q said to the crowd.

The band also treated fans by performing all the tracks from its latest album "Bad Pieces," including "Cherry Flavored Love Inside Your Heart," "Talking 'bout U" and "Heaven and Hell."

In return, the Filipino crowd showed their enthusiasm by singing along to some of the band's most beloved tracks, including "Seasons," "Bad" and "Annie."

Their energy did not go unnoticed, with John Cha expressing his admiration for the Filipino crowd.

"I see why [the] Philippines is [the] number one country in Asia," he said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

The band also kept its concert tradition alive by teaching the crowd the Korean phrase "Ma! Sara-itne!" in the Busan dialect, which Daniel Kim explained translates to "You guys are killing!"

However, amid the night's celebrations, the band had an emotional announcement to share. Before heading into the encore, Daniel Kim revealed that the tour would be their last for the next few years, leaving fans with mixed emotions.

"I'm really sad to say this, but this tour is gonna be our last tour for like two or three years… I'm gonna miss you though… We'll come back again for sure," he said.

Despite the bittersweet announcement, the band made sure to give their Filipino fans a memorable send-off. As the concert neared its end, Wave to Earth returned to the stage for the encore, treating the crowd to a performance of "Homesick" after fans repeatedly chanted their request for the song.

The trio then ended the show with the most-awaited performance of "Love" from their debut studio album released in 2023, "0.1 Flaws and All."

Wave to Earth is set to wrap up its tour with three sold-out shows at the HwaJeong Tiger Dome in Seoul, South Korea, from December 18 to 20.

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