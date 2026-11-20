BNV2K to release debut album ‘KPST + 1’ following success of viral hit ‘Nag-iisang Ikaw’

MANILA, Philippines — OPM band BNV2K is gearing up for the release of its debut album, “KPST + 1,” following the growing popularity of its viral single “Nag-iisang Ikaw.”

The eight-track album features original compositions by band leader Ven Cruz and vocalist Roberto Bello, tackling themes of love, heartbreak, hope, personal growth and the everyday experiences of life.

More than an introduction to the band's musical identity, “KPST + 1” draws from the members' personal experiences and serves as their way of giving back to listeners whose support has encouraged them to continue pursuing music.

The album features the songs “+1,” “Kung Para sa 'Tin To,” “Gitling,” “Baliw Nga Eh,” “Bahagharing Hiling,” “Adhika,” “Kaya Ko Na” and “Narsori Di Nag-Rhyme (Luh! Luh Bye!).”

Each track offers a different perspective, combining relatable narratives, emotional storytelling and the band's playful approach to songwriting.

BNV2K will celebrate the album's release with a launch event on Dec. 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Hydro Wave Bar in Quezon City, beside Vice Comedy Club.

Joining the band at the event are Luhan Band, El Rona and Lucky Lyn Ramis.

Luhan Band, known for its emotionally driven song “SALUHA,” carries a personal story behind its name, which was inspired by the vocalist's child who passed away.

Singer-songwriter El Rona, meanwhile, recently released her single “7 Minutes,” while Ramis brings her experience as a live performer, songwriter and seven-time defending champion of GMA's “Tanghalan ng Kampeon” Season 3. She is also a graduate of Music Business Management at MINT College.

Fans interested in attending the album launch may send a private message to BNV2K's official Facebook page for ticket inquiries and reservations.

Following the launch, “KPST + 1” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major digital streaming platforms worldwide starting December 8.

Beyond introducing its debut album to a wider audience, BNV2K hopes to further establish its place in the local music scene and explore opportunities to collaborate with artists it looks up to, including Quest, December Avenue, Silent Sanctuary and Bandang Lapis.

Formed in 2020, BNV2K is composed of Cruz on bass; Bello and Aileen Claire “Aiyen” Miñano on lead vocals; Christian “Chandlr” Delos Reyes on lead guitar; Rusty Vincent “RV” Porton on rhythm guitar; Dennison “Den” Miñano on keyboards and vocals; and Erwin “Win” Manrique on drums.

RELATED: P-pop rise up! BINI, SB19 score historic Grammy nominations